Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on December 23, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLTResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.89, close to its 52-week high of $116.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $105.56 average price target.

Based on Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $933 million and GAAP net loss of $79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.4 billion and had a net profit of $288 million.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

