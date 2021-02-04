HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Sell from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Sell rating on HEXO (HEXO – Research Report) on April 2 and set a price target of C$3.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.93, close to its 52-week high of $8.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $3.01, which is a -59.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on HEXO’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.47 million and GAAP net loss of $4.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.02 million.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.