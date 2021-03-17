HEXO (HEXO) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Tamy Chen maintained a Hold rating on HEXO (HEXO – Research Report) on March 9 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Sundial Growers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $8.46.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HEXO’s market cap is currently $917.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.