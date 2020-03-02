Hexcel (HXL) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Vertical Research

In a report released today, Robert Stallard from Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel (HXL – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.63, close to its 52-week low of $62.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Stallard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.1% success rate. Stallard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Transdigm Group, Boeing, and HEICO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hexcel with a $80.43 average price target.

Based on Hexcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $566 million and net profit of $73.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $66.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Kimberly Hendricks, the SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO of HXL sold 3,040 shares for a total of $243,838.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other.