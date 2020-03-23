Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week low of $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Hold with an average price target of $14.27.

The company has a one-year high of $17.59 and a one-year low of $7.43. Currently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average volume of 10.93M.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.