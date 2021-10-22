Hertz Global (HTZZ) Initiated with a Buy at Odeon Capital Group LLC

In a report released yesterday, Odeon Capital Group LLC from Odeon Capital Group LLC initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Hertz Global (HTZZ – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.55.

Hertz Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Hertz Global’s market cap is currently $12.05B and has a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and material handling equipment; and fleet-leasing and fleet-management services. The company operates a network of car rental locations and licenses its brands to associates and franchisees. The highest segment by revenue is the U.S. car rental unit.