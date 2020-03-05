Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Receives a Sell from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.45, close to its 52-week low of $10.87.

Jonas has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Hertz Global Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #899 out of 6293 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hertz Global Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Hertz Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.29 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $101 million.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. provides car rental services. It operates as a vehicle rental business globally through its Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty car rental brands. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Rental Car, International Rental Car, and All Other Operations.