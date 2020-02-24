February 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hertz Global Holdings (HTZResearch Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 47.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Marriot Vacations, and CorePoint Lodging.

Hertz Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.95 and a one-year low of $11.24. Currently, Hertz Global Holdings has an average volume of 2.09M.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. provides car rental services. It operates as a vehicle rental business globally through its Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty car rental brands. The company operates through the following segments: U.S. Rental Car, International Rental Car, and All Other Operations.

