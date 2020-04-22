Hershey Co (HSY) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY – Research Report), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 28.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $149.23 average price target, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Hershey Co’s market cap is currently $20.92B and has a P/E ratio of 26.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSY in relation to earlier this year.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment is the combination of all other operating segments which are not individually material, including those geographic regions where the company operates outside of North America. Its brands include Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Kisses. The company was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, PA.