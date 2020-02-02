Hershey Co (HSY) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on January 30, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co (HSY – Research Report), with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.17, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.9% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $152.63, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $162.20 and a one-year low of $104.19. Currently, Hershey Co has an average volume of 782K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hershey Co. engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. It operates through the North America; and International and Other geographical segments.