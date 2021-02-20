Hermes International (HESAF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 19, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of EUR950.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1160.58, close to its 52-week high of $1183.92.

Holtz has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Hermes International.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked #3104 out of 7332 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $983.17 average price target.

Hermes International’s market cap is currently $121.4B and has a P/E ratio of 96.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.96.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.