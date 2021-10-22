Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI – Research Report), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.60, close to its 52-week high of $34.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean with a $36.67 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s market cap is currently $789.3M and has a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCCI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.