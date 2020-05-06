Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean with a $21.00 average price target.

Heritage-Crystal Clean’s market cap is currently $387.1M and has a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.