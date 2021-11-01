November 1, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Receives a Buy from Compass Point

By George MacDonald

Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander reiterated a Buy rating on Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) on October 19 and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

Hercules Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.17, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Alexander covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Pennantpark Investment, and Kinsale Capital Group.

The company has a one-year high of $17.79 and a one-year low of $10.83. Currently, Hercules Capital has an average volume of 614.1K.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

