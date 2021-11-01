Hercules Capital (HTGC) Gets an Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Uncategorized

In a report issued on August 4, Henry Coffey from Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC), with a price target of $18.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hercules Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.63, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as PennyMac Financial, Home Point Capital, and Flagstar Bancorp.

Based on Hercules Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and net profit of $82.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.97 million and had a net profit of $61.77 million.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company, which focuses on providing senior secured loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The company was founded by Manuel A. Henriquez in December 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.