Herc Holdings (HRI) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on June 25, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings (HRI – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Herc Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Herc Holdings’ market cap is currently $831.4M and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Herc Holdings, Inc., engages as a equipment rental suppliers. It operates through the United States, and International geographical segments. It offers equipment rental, used equipment sales, solutions, account management, and credit application. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.