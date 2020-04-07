April 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch upgraded Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPFResearch Report) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of NOK96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helgeland Sparebank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.05.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.

