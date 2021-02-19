Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on November 25, Benoit Petrarque from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF – Research Report), with a price target of NOK94.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helgeland Sparebank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Helgeland Sparebank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and net profit of $49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $183 million and had a net profit of $73 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.