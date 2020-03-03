Heat Biologics (HTBX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 36.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heat Biologics with a $1.00 average price target.

Based on Heat Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.94 million.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.