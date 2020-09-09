Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF – Research Report) on February 12. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 23.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and German American Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heartland Financial USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, KBW also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and net profit of $30.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $45.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLF in relation to earlier this year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.