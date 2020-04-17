Healthcare Services (HCSG) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare Services (HCSG – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.82.

Terwilliger has an average return of 19.1% when recommending Healthcare Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is ranked #1097 out of 6440 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare Services with a $26.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.96 and a one-year low of $15.81. Currently, Healthcare Services has an average volume of 871.1K.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients. The Dietary segment includes the management of the client’s dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation, and the provision of dietician consulting professional services. The company was founded by Daniel P. McCartney on November 22, 1976 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.