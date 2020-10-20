Hauck & Aufhaeuser Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR49.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.58.

Sandherr has an average return of 10.9% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #2905 out of 7009 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.31, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $3.16B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.