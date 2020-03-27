Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.94, representing a 440.0% upside. In a report issued on March 11, AltaCorp Captial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.15 million and GAAP net loss of $39.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.86K and had a GAAP net loss of $35.72K.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.