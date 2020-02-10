Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Eight Capital

In a report issued on January 13, Graeme Kreindler from Eight Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (Other OTC: HRVSF), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.03.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.45, implying a 239.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kreindler is ranked #5682 out of 5881 analysts.

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $71.09 million.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. engages in the cultivation, processing, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. It offers inhalable and ingestible products such as vaporizer cartridges and edibles. The company was founded by Jason Vedadi, Steven White, Paul Nowak, and Matt Waltz in 2011 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.