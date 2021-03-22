Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP – Research Report) on March 11 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is ranked #4934 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $32.00 average price target, a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.24 and a one-year low of $10.27. Currently, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average volume of 300.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HARP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which develops a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. It offers Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTACs) that focuses on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.