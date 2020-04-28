Harmonic (HLIT) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic (HLIT – Research Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and CommScope Holding.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.36, implying a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on Harmonic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $122 million and net profit of $5.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a net profit of $3.33 million.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.