Harley-Davidson (HOG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on July 28, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harley-Davidson with a $30.67 average price target, implying an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson’s market cap is currently $4.33B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOG in relation to earlier this year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.