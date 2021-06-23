Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on June 18, Adam Barrass from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF – Research Report), with a price target of p2000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.75.

Hargreaves Lansdown has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.45.

The company has a one-year high of $25.65 and a one-year low of $17.42. Currently, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average volume of 15.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.