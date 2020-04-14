Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Hamir Patel maintained a Buy rating on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Cascades, and Norbord.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hardwoods Distribution with a $15.00 average price target.

Based on Hardwoods Distribution’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $288 million and net profit of $6.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a net profit of $5.8 million.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. Its products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces, and composite panels. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.