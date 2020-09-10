Hancock Whitney (HWC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 10, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney (HWC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hancock Whitney is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Hancock Whitney’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312 million and GAAP net loss of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $299 million and had a net profit of $88.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HWC in relation to earlier this year.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.