Halliburton (HAL) Initiated with a Hold at Wells Fargo

In a report issued on September 23, Roger Read from Wells Fargo initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Halliburton (HAL – Research Report) and a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Conocophillips, and Hollyfrontier.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.73.

Halliburton’s market cap is currently $18.7B and has a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HAL in relation to earlier this year.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation, and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure, and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.