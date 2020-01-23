Halliburton (HAL) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 21, Jacob Lundberg from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton (HAL – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Lundberg covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Nabors Industries.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.71 and a one-year low of $16.97. Currently, Halliburton has an average volume of 11.29M.

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments.