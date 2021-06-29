Haemonetics (HAE) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Haemonetics (HAE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $80.33 average price target, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $142.11 and a one-year low of $49.26. Currently, Haemonetics has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HAE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Kroll, a Director at HAE sold 11,813 shares for a total of $650,896.

Last month, Mark Kroll, a Director at HAE sold 11,813 shares for a total of $650,896.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other. Its products include surgical and diagnostic devices, blood and plasma center devices, blood center software, hospital software, and plasma center software. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.