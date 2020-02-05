Haemonetics (HAE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Raymond James gave Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics today and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $152.33 average price target, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Haemonetics’ market cap is currently $6.17B and has a P/E ratio of 79.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HAE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Ronald Gelbman, a Director at HAE sold 16,926 shares for a total of $2,001,669.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other.