H.C. Wainwright’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.17, close to its 52-week high of $42.39.

Dayal has an average return of 135.6% when recommending Enphase Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is ranked #1270 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $42.50 average price target, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.39 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Enphase Energy has an average volume of 5.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten and Apps.