May 15, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSANResearch Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.54 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 3.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019