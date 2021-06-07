H.C. Wainwright Thinks Unity Biotechnology’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX – Research Report) and a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unity Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on Unity Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $28.04 million.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.