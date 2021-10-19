H.C. Wainwright Thinks ToughBuilt Industries’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT – Research Report) and a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 44.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ToughBuilt Industries with a $1.50 average price target.

ToughBuilt Industries’ market cap is currently $65.19M and has a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.29.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. engages in the marketing and distribution of home improvement and construction product lines under TOUGHBUILT brand. It offers cliptech tool belts, pouches and bags, bags and totes, business organization, knee pads, miter saw stands and sawhorses. The company was founded by Michael Panosian and Joshua Keeler on April 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.