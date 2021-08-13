H.C. Wainwright Thinks Tempest Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST – Research Report) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.73, close to its 52-week low of $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Tempest Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

