H.C. Wainwright Thinks TCR2 Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.39, close to its 52-week low of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.2% and a 24.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCR2 Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.60, which is a 156.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.86 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average volume of 314.5K.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.