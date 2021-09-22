H.C. Wainwright Thinks Stoke Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.00, close to its 52-week low of $23.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.00, representing a 196.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Stoke Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $869.1M and has a P/E ratio of -13.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.64.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It is a biotechnology firm that focuses to increase gene expression to treat severe genetic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, ear, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.