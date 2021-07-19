H.C. Wainwright Thinks Spruce Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB – Research Report) and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.91, close to its 52-week low of $9.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Spruce Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spruce Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPRB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spruce Biosciences Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company is developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).