H.C. Wainwright Thinks Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.94, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 58.3% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, and Agios Pharma.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $571.4K and GAAP net loss of $3.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLRX in relation to earlier this year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.