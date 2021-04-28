H.C. Wainwright Thinks Provention Bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.73, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.75.

Provention Bio’s market cap is currently $489.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.53.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.