August 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Thinks Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIOResearch Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.47, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.63 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Phio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.4M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, a RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019