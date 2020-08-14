H.C. Wainwright Thinks Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.47, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.63 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Phio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.4M.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, a RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.