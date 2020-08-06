H.C. Wainwright Thinks Oric Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC – Research Report), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.25, close to its 52-week low of $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 65.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oric Pharmaceuticals with a $43.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.