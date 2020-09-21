H.C. Wainwright Thinks Oncternal Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.29 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average volume of 97.82K.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.