H.C. Wainwright Thinks Omeros’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros (OMER – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 30.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00, implying a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.82 million and GAAP net loss of $28.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMER in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.