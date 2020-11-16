November 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Thinks NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBOResearch Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.9 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

