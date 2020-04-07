H.C. Wainwright Thinks Menlo Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Menlo Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00, a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $7.87 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Menlo Therapeutics has an average volume of 724.4K.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.